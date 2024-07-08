Crowley resident provides free hot dogs for community on Independence Day

Jeff Cavell and his family started a tradition of giving away free hot dogs on Independence Day during covid.

With everything being shut down during 2020, Cavell says he wanted to do something to help bring the community together. Cavell told me each year is a success.

"We run anywhere from 100-120, and we tell all of our local law enforcement and first responders to come out," Cavell said. "Typically no one likes to work on the 4th of July."

Even with inflation making groceries more expensive, Cavell continued his free hot dog tradition because he believes it's the little things that makes a big difference.

"It's rewarding, to try to put a dollar cent on that, regardless of inflation… you can't," Cavell expalined. "You know you spend money else where, so why not try to do a little good with what you can."

Having family members that served in the military, Cavell told me he never forgets the sacrifice it took for America's Freedom.

"My dad was in the navy during World war 2, as well as three uncles," Cavell said. One with two Purple Hearts."

Cavell says even though the hot dogs are free, Americans freedom was not. Cavell encourages people to be more thankful.

"Go out and thank somebody today, and if you look in the past and someone has given something to you, try to pay it forward," Cavell said.

Cavell told me he plans to keep his free hot dog tradition going for years to come.