Creatives from Across the State are Participating in the Annual Acadiana Fashion Week

Roughly eighty models were hand-picked to walk in the seventh, annual Acadiana Fashion Week this year.

Co-founder Mike D. Smith said the models are representing about fifteen, different designers and are helping to put the hub-city's fashion on the map.

"We're trying to show more of the diverse beauty that we have here in Lafayette and a lot of fashion is sometimes overlooked because they are thinking, 'Oh, well, Louisiana is such a smaller state, they may not have as much fashion advice or as much fashion enthusiasm as somewhere like New York of Los Angeles or Miami," Smith said. "We're here to show them that we actually do have those things here and we're just as beautiful and just as passionate about fashion as some of the other cities."

Some of the models like Caroline Castle said they enjoy participating in Acadiana Fashion Week every year and it's all about being confident and showing up as yourself.

"I love people dressing me up," Castle said. "I love getting my hair and makeup and hair done and just showing off all of our local designers."

Erika Robideaux said this is her second year modeling in the shows and her favorite part is embracing creativity.

"You meet all different kinds of people with different looks that they want to put out," Robideaux said. "Some looks even send messages that they [designers] want to portray and I just think it's beautiful."

Male and female models of all ages are gaining exposure to the fashion and beauty industry through the Acadiana Fashion Week.

Castings take place every year for models to showcase the work of aspiring fashion designers.

Saturday, July, 15th is the last night to see the models on the runway.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the CAJUNDOME & Convention Center or online.

