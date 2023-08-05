Community Joins Together for a Balloon Release to Honor the Late Sistrane Edwards

Nearly 100 people of all ages—gathered at the home where 53-year-old Sistrane Edwards was killed, for a balloon release.

Edwards was killed on Monday night during a deadly officer-involved shooting at 116 W Beauregard Street in Ville Platte.

Edwards' step-daughter, Elise Williamson said he worked as a correctional officer at the Basile Detention Center for 15 years and his life was taken far, too soon.

"It's definitely going to be a lot," Williamson said."My son doesn't even know that none of this happened...I know he's going to ask for him...That's going to be very hard and I'm used to getting off of work and him telling me a story about my baby everyday and now...I'm not going to be able to hear one."

Edwards' step-daughter, Zaharias Soileau, said he may be gone, but he'll never be forgotten.

Soileau said Edwards was self-less and compassionate to everyone.

"If he seen somebody needed something, he would literally give them the shirt off his back to help them," Soileau said.

Louisiana State Police are still investigating Edwards' death.

Edwards, along with Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio died from gun shot wounds on Monday.

Edwards' wife, Cynthia Soileau was also shot and is recovering from a gun shot wound in the intensive care unit.

