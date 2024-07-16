Cleaning up Elton

ELTON, La. — It's been three months since a storm swept through Jeff Davis Parish, causing significant damage to some neighborhoods.

Barbara Duke said she's been living in her home on First Street for nearly two decades and can recount the damage like it happened yesterday.

"I slept through it," Duke said. "It was April 10...a Wednesday."

Duke said she woke up to some unexpected news.

"I had a pine tree that must have been forty to fifty feet long on the East side of my house that fell on my neighbor’s property," Duke said.

While the tree was very tall and the storm was extremely powerful, Duke said she's thankful no one was hurt.

"Had the tree fallen this way, it would have split my house in two," Duke said.

Elton's Mayor Michael "Mike" Pierrotti is teaming up with residents and city officials to take action.

House by house and tree by tree, Mayor Pierrotti said the clean up efforts continue.

"We’ve went out to lease some equipment to handle the large branches and tree trucks...In the past two months, we’ve probably done 50 to 75 homes," Mayor Pierrotti said.

Residents like Duke who live on fixed incomes told KATC they're grateful for the support.

If you're an Elton resident and need assistance removing tree limbs, trunks or branches from your property, contact City Hall.

