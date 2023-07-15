Child abducted by own parent

CROWLEY, La. — The search is still on for 19-month-old Baby Liam. Who has been missing since July 13th.

An Amber Alert was not issued to residents of Louisiana, because the child was abducted by his own mother.

They instead issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for Liam.

KATC spoke with Police Chief Troy Hebert who says Liam is still yet to be found but he is hopeful that the mother, Savannah James who abducted Liam will do the right thing and return him.

"We hoping that Savannah comes and turns herself and her child in, we are really concerned about the child," Hebert tells KATC.

According to Safe At Last, more then 90% of abductions are committed by a child's own parents.

"Most of the time they take them they realize you know the best thing to do is go turn them back in, says Hebert. "Most of the time they do. We do understand why they do it, they love their child just like everyone else would and their emotions get the best of them sometimes."

Chief of Police Troy Hebert is confident that this was a planned abduction. With the escape vehicle waiting just outside of the Department of Children and Family Services at time of Savannah James's custodial visit.

"We don't know what condition he's in, nobody knows if he's safe and we won't know until he's found so it's important to get out there," said one concerned citizen, Katie Landry.

"We desperately hope she turns herself into us," Hebert says.

Anyone having any information, as to the whereabouts of Liam James, should immediately contact the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234 or call 911.