BJ's Pizza House is Closing on Thursday

BJ's Pizza House is closing for good, on Thursday.

After forty years of serving pizza, Owner Kamal Borchalli, said he wants to focus on another business endeavor.

However, dozens of loyal customers said they will miss the Borchalli's simple ingredients.

"If you ask my daughter, she'll tell you we make our pizzas with love," Borchalli said. "The secret sauce is we've been doing the same recipe for forty years and we didn't mess with it, so if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

Customers like Caleb Schexnider said there's something special about BJ's Pizza House that kept them around since 1983.

"I used to come here for like almost every birthday," Schexnider said. "So, that's probably what I'll miss the most is the birthday celebrations over here."

Roy Scott said he's been coming to BJ's with his family for more than 35 years and he's sad to see it go.

"My wife was upset and the fact is we've been bringing our kids here since they could eat pizza," Scott said. "Monday night pizza with family...all of that. So, that is something that we'll miss."

Employees at BJ's Pizza House will be preparing their final slices on Thursday. Doors will be open from 11 in the morning until 3:30 in the afternoon.

