Arnaudville's French Immersion Program Coming to an End

Arnaudville's French immersion program is coming to an end unless participants find a new facility to learn in.

Mavis Fruge is a French instructor for Saint-Luc's French Immersion & Cultural Campus.

She said she grew up speaking French and wanted to pay it forward in her hometown.

"It just melted my heart when I go to family gatherings and they're all speaking French still," Fruge said. "I felt the need to be a part of that and try and preserve it."

Fruge has been teaching French classes for years in the former St. Luke's General Hospital building in Arnaudville.

The hospital was built in 1967 and is in dire need of repairs.

Some residents like Lorraine Justus and her husband Dan Durio said they hate to see the program go because they believe it's beneficial for the community.

"The French Immersion to Arnaudville is a great tourist attraction," Justus said. "It's also a great addition because what's going to be lost is that French connection with the younger generation."

Durio said he's thankful he got a chance to take some French classes and credits Fruge for paving the way.

"She's [Mavis is] the one that started it all," Durio said. "She's had quite an undertaking trying to get the building in shape. There were maintenance items that needed to be done. She was able to get a lot of that done."

While it is still unclear whether or not the program will continue in a new location, Mavis said St. Luke's General Hospital is closed for renovation.

