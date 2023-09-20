Apple Snails are Invading Some Properties Throughout Acadiana

Apple snails are an invasive species resurfacing in Acadiana.

Biologist Robert Bourgeois is the Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator for Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries.

He said it's common for the snails to be visible this time of year, but the climate is likely a leading factor.

"The water in the canals is lower [too], so people are probably seeing more of them just because they're not as hidden," Bourgeois said. "This time of year we always see an uptick and it's usually because the population has increased over the summer so you just start to see more snails and more snail eggs."

Some homeowners are expressing their concerns about the snails and their eggs taking over the property.

Sebastian Richard said his step-father has been using rocks to kill the snails and keep them from mating.

"He'll walk the property and just smash them because that's really all you can do," Richard said. "It's like these weird, pink-like eggs. They're just dots and it's just a very weird thing."

Coby Daigle said he's been living in a townhouse in Lafayette for more than a decade. However, Daigle said this year the Apple Snails are becoming difficult to control.

"It used to be very lush," Daigle said. "They'll attach to it and it becomes a food source for them and the amount that we have here. They just overwhelm everything."

