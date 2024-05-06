Acadia Parish native stars in popular Hulu series

KATC Exclusive — What started as just a dream is now reality for 16 year old Chloe Guidry. Chloe describes herself as small town girl from Rayne who followed her dreams to be on the big screen.

At just six years old she stared in her first movie Joe Dirt 2. Chloe says the on set feeling is like no other.

“My family and my dad was really pumped for that because he loves Joe dirt," Guidry said. "I don’t remember much about it, I just remember I loved being on set and that feeling is still the same today when I’m on set.”

Guirdy's love for acting is one of a kind. Her stardom began after shining a light on her grandmother's diagnosis.

“I started with doing a pageant for my grandma because she had Multiple Sclerosis and when I did that, the scholarship of the winning prize was a 5 week acting school in New Orleans," Guidry said. "So I went there, my first class I got signed and it started from there.”

Guidry's plot continues as she currently has a role in a popular Hulu tv series called “Under The Bridge”.

“I play Josephine Bell who is one of the gang leaders among the teenagers,” Guidry said.

Guidry says her role in "Under the Bridge" is completely different from her personality.

“It’s definitely hard, when I first got there I did so many rehearsals and I tried to build that balance between separating your personal life and the character you’re playing,” Guidry said.

As she continues to shine under the bright lights, Guidry's message for small town girls as herself is “Being from a small town, your dreams can come true. You just have to work hard for them and never give up. You can do it.”

Chloe says there are more acting roles coming in the future, and she hopes to soon use some of her other talents.

