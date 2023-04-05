Abbeville City Council announces new changes to existing curfew

Members of the Abbeville City Council announced revisions the city's curfew ordinance over the next 30 days.

According to Mayor Roslyn White, starting on May 4, anyone 18 years old or younger will be required to follow the revised curfew ordinance.

"The changes are basically majority 18 and under, the times proposed are updated to between the hours of 8:30 PM and 5 AM Sunday through Thursday and from 10 PM to 5 AM from Friday through Saturday in the city," White said.

In the council meeting, several residents raised concerns regarding minors working after 8:30 PM, sporting events, dinner outings, etc.

However, according to the Abbeville Police Chief, Mike Hardy, officers will use discretion and keep a record of those who work after curfew hours.

In addition to the age and hour adjustments, the new curfew ordinance also addresses penalties parents can face for violations.

"The violations at this time are a fine not less than fifty dollars on first offense, 75 dollars on a second offense and 100 dollars on a third offense," White said.

Some Abbeville parents raised concerns about families with low income. Mayor White said it will be up to the Judge to determine whether or not community service can be conducted instead of fines on a case by case, basis.

Abbeville Councilman Carlton Campbell said he's in favor of the revisions, but under one condition.

"The affluent kids' parents can pick them up," Campbell said. "The parents that are not affluent, their kids walk...As long as it's equitable and the minority kids are not being picked on, that's a bad word, but as long as it's equitable, then it's great."

Jenna Greene is a mother to two boys and said she has been a resident of Abbeville all of her life.

Greene said strict curfews help protect children from the crime happening around them.

"We have important events in the community that help the minors and our youth especially advance and I feel like the curfew would be one of those great things to start for our minors," Green said.