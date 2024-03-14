A splash pad is set to open this spring at Church Point's community park

Last year you might remember Church Point opening their skate-park, well coming in May residents will have a splash pad to use at their community park.

Mayor Ryan Meche told me he takes pride in being the first town in Acadia Parish to offer a splash pad for children. Mayor Meche said they were able to keep cost down because of help from other town organizations and other local businesses.

“Community development is a organization in town that helps us out a lot on this. They did 50% matches which is a grant, that’s what we came up with," Mayor Meche said.

Mayor Meche saids children should be able to enjoy the outdoors and that’s what inspired this addition to the park.

Residents like Shawn Lejune told me she is grateful for the additions that were already added to the community, such as the skate park that open last year.

Lejune says if it wasn’t for the skate park she wouldn’t have made new friends. Her love for skateboarding has helped her in many ways.

“I like skating because it’s a way to express yourself, once you set your mind on a trick you have to actually go through with it. It helps you build confidence and learn new things,” Lejune said.

Lejune also expressed how new renovations to the community gives people like herself something to do close to home.

“Before it was made down here, usually we skated in the street or the pavilion, or we would go to Downtown Lafayette, anywhere they had skate spots,” Lejune said.

Mayor Meche told me growing up he always loved being outdoors, and he wants to see the upcoming generations doing the same.

Mayor Meche also says and he will continue improving his community anyway he can.

The new splash pad will have a grand opening this upcoming May.