A resident in Iota says she's experiencing water issues that are causing health problems

“Like I said we just don’t know what to do anymore, it’s ruining all of our toilets, tubs, and the smell give you an headache. It’s just terrible,” Donna Vidrine said.

Iota Resident Donna Vidrine, is fed up after dealing with water issues in her home for 6 months.

Donna told me the water is staining things in her home, including items she puts in her washer. After showers, Donna says the water causes issues with her skin.

“It makes me feel terrible because I can’t sleep at night because I itch, I burn, it’s ridiculous," Donna said. "I shouldn’t have to be going through this and I’m not the only one.”

Donna showed me messages from April 8th, of her and another resident expressing their concerns about the water after taking a shower.

One message from a neighboring resident read “I took mine about 8 and it was yellow again and smelt like rust. It is very aggravating and it seems like when it rains it makes it worse.”

Donna told me it’s unfair that she has to spent money to protect her health from what she believes is unsafe water conditions.

“Whole house filters, the filter itself, doctor visits, medicines and stuff we shouldn’t have to do that,” Donna said.

I spoke with Iota Mayor Cody Lecklet and he provided this statement

“A year ago we completed a St. Peter’s project update, and it seems like that caused an issue on the south-side of town on a dead end line. We are currently flushing fire hydrants on that end to clear up the water. We did have The Department of Health and Hospital come in and pull water samples in that area and everything was in normal limits. At times we do have discolored water that passes through the system and we’re working at this time to continue flushing to clear up this water problem.”

Mayor, Cody Lecklet says residents experiencing water issues should contact town hall.

