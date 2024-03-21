A five year-old girl is recovering after being shot leaving her bus stop

From looking at Jesslyn Harmon today, you wouldn’t know that she experienced something so traumatic two weeks ago.

Wayland Harmon, the father of Jesslyn, was picking up his daughter from the bus stop when a man began shooting.

“I watched him pull out the gun, I watched him start shooting," Harmon said.

Harmon says when the man fired multiple shots, his first reaction was to shield his daughter and then run for cover.

Harmon then realized his daughter was shot in the arm and began to act quickly.

“I grabbed the bone and I pushed it back in place and I took my shirt off and I wrapped it around her arm about six times to hold it in place," Harmon said. "I took a belt and I put it around her forearm and cut the blood from flowing to her arm."

Neighbor’s reacted quickly by calling 9-1-1.

“The neighbors were great, they did an excellent job,” Harmon said.

Jesslyn is currently wearing a purple cast, that has been signed by her friends and family.

Police are still searching for Lindzy Thomas, in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crowley police department.

