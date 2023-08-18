A Fifth Grader is Being Crowned a Hero After Saving His Grandmother for the Second Time

Nine-year-old Jemarian Arvie is being crowned a hero after saving his grandmother twice, in the midst of cardiac arrest.

Jemarian said Friday morning started as a normal day.

He said he was getting ready for school when suddenly, he noticed his grandmother, Sandra Arvie, needed help.

"I wanted to check on Maw Maw before I left and then she was on the phone with Nanny because she always calls Nanny and she said she can't breathe," Jemarian said. "She said 'Help!" And then, Nanny told me to call 9-1-1 and I did and I said the address and stuff."

Jemarian's aunt, Mary Doucet who Jemarian calls "Nanny," said she was on the phone with her sister, Sandra when she began fighting for her life.

Doucet said if it weren't for Jemarian, she doesn't know if her sister would have lived to see her sixty-first birthday on Wednesday.

"He [Jemarian], truly is her guardian angel," Doucet said. "He's my guardian angel. He's always been with his Maw Maw and he takes good care of her. Whenever she needs something, she says 'Go Jamarian!' And he goes."

Doucet said she and Jemarian have been visiting Sandra in Ville Platte's Mercy Regional Medical Center and she's praying for her speedy recovery.

