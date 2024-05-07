A Breaux Bridge academy's teachers and staff play game of "Survivor" for Teacher Appreciation Week

ST. MARTIN PARISH — “She’s nice. She’s kind and confident,” said first graders when describing their teacher Mrs. Susan Kober at New Beginning Christian Academy.

Little do the students know, teachers and staff are competing in a game of “Survivor” this week for “Teacher Appreciation Week.”

Principal Dacia Thibodeaux said thanks to contributions from parents, teachers and staff are able to win prizes, or accumulate points through challenges that could win them the grand prize.

“Once they’ve done the challenge, which its meant to make everyone laugh, they come to the score sheet and they put their points,” Thibodeaux said.

“There’s lots of funny, but also sentimental challenges in the list of fortunes. So, of course there’s a lot of competitive spirit in the building this week and we’re also getting a lot of laughs.”

Shawntelle Bergeron is a parent of two daughters attending the school. She said she helped contribute to prizes for teachers as a sign of her gratitude.

“I think the motivation, uplifting them and just showing them respect and appreciation, because every teacher deserves it,” Bergeron said.

“Because they honestly do a job that most of us as parents cannot do. I could not, I could barely do homework with my children much less sit there and teach a classroom full of children.”

Junior high school math, history and science teacher Rebekah Hernandez’s spins this week have landed her with unpredicatable challenges.

“I keep getting challenges, so it’s been fun,” Hernandez said.

“And sometimes you’re running around and out of breath because of your challenge, you have to be sneaky or fulfill a task.”

She is thankful for contributions from the community allowing for this week’s fun.

“It’s really nice,” Hernandez said.

”They’ve always come through anytime the school’s like ‘hey, we wanna do this special thing’ or whatever. They’ve always gone above and beyond.”

Sixth grader Carson Melanco is appreciative of his teachers not just this week, but all year.

“They’re very nice and they know how to teach,” Melanco said. “I appreciate all the teachers over here.”

Principal Thibodeaux said the grand prize winner will be announced on Thursday.