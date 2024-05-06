2024 Crawfish Festival wraps up in Breaux Bridge

Residents are out enjoying the day in Breaux Bridge, some residents tell me they hate to see the fun of The Crawfish Festival come to an end.

Parks and his mother Deserae Dugas told me they have been at The Crawfish Festival the entire weekend enjoying good food and music.

“We are camping out in Super 1 parking lot, we been here all weekend, it’s been a blast," Dugas said. "We ran out of water yesterday but we are still here!”

Duga’s love for the festival is deeper than good food and rides, the festival has been apart of her life since she was a kid.

“Since I was probably his age, I ride the boats and they have pictures of me," Dugas said. "My mom is from here so it’s always been a family tradition."

Dugas is now passing down the tradition with her kids.

“They come every year, they love the rides, and my son loves to eat, it’s great times,” Dugas said.

Dugas has some things she looking forward to for next year’s Crawfish Festival.

“The lineup, the parade is really fun, and no rain hopefully,” Dugas said. "If we can make that happen that would be great."

The Crawfish Festival closed their camp grounds at 4pm Sunday, May 5th.

