“He loved to talk about the things he was passionate about: Son remembers father who was lost in fatal fire

NEW IBERIA, La. — "The community very much loved him deeply. He was definitely the type to give when people needed help."

A wife without a husband, children without a father. Michael Guidry of New Iberia says he's taking things day by day. "He was also into video games, which is what me and my father connected on the most."

Around 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, Michael says his senses awoke him.

"So I was waking up to the smell of—it smelt like burnt dust—like when a cold night hits and the heater turns on. And as I opened my eyes, everything was completely white."

Surrounded by smoke, he got out of bed and heard his mother yell from down the hall.

"And when I opened the door, it was a gush of fire coming out of our hallway, and then it got bigger." Michael managed to push his way out a window, running to the neighbors for help. "Then I heard my mother get out, where she ran to the other neighbor, and once I heard voices I ran to my mom to make sure she was ok."

But what Michael didn't know, is that his father, Rogers Paul Guidry Jr., was still inside the burning home.

"It was one of those things where I knew where my mom was and I waited to see where my father was, whenever he got out. But the officers had to drag him out."

According to the State Fire Marshal, lifesaving measures were given to Guidry Jr., but it was too late. “The current step is making sure my mother gets out of the hospital safe and sound."

The State Fire Maarshal also said the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in a hallway. They also said they were "unable to find working smoke alarms inside the house."

“I know that my father definitely looked at the smoke detectors a lot so it should have been working. But as far as a noise, I didn’t hear anything throughout the chaos and my mind racing, the adrenaline, and whatnot."

To donate clothing to the Guidry family, click here.

Click here to register for a free smoke alarm installation from the SFM Operation Save-A-Life program, or contact your local fire department to request one.

ORIGINAL STORY

Officials are investigating a house fire that left one person dead and another injured.

Just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, the New Iberia Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire in the 200 block of San Jose Street. When firefighters arrived, they found two people who had been able to escape, one of them injured.

It has been confirmed that those individuals were mother and son, Michael and Christine Guidry.

A third person was reportedly still inside, according to a spokesperson from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office (SFM). Firefighters were able to locate the man and pull him from the fire, but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

He's been identified by his son Michael, as Rogers Paul Guidry Jr., known as Paul Guidry.

While the official cause of death is pending with the Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the 56-year-old homeowner, the spokesperson stated.

SFM deputies have determined the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the home’s hallway near the living room.

In addition, deputies were unable to confirm the presence of working smoke alarms in the home, according to investigators.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel