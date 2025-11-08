Friday Night Live Week 10 scores and highlights

The regular season wrapped up with several Acadiana-area teams delivering emphatic wins to build momentum heading into the playoffs. Acadiana edged Carencro 21-14 to clinch the District 3-5A crown, while Erath capped a historic season 10-0 season with a 40-12 victory over Abbeville.

Teurlings Catholic stayed perfect with a 36-6 win over Northside, and St. Thomas More rolled past North Vermilion 55-7.

Elsewhere, Lafayette Renaissance Charter nipped Ascension Episcopal chances at perfection 25-24, Loreauville squeaked by West St. Mary 15-14, and Kaplan downed St. Martinville 28-20.

Friday's scores:



Teurlings Catholic 36, Northside 6

St. James 63, Berwick 0

Jeanerette 60, Hanson Memorial 0

Catholic New Iberia 42, Houma Christian 8

Mamou 58, Pine Prairie 0

Erath 40, Abbeville 12

Westminster Christian-Lafayette 20, Vermilion Catholic 19

Acadiana 21, Carencro 14

Kaplan 28, St. Martinville 20

Lafayette Renaissance Charter 25, Ascension Episcopal 24

Jennings 27, Westlake 6

Northwest 45, Iota 14

Loreauville 15, West St. Mary 14

Sacred Heart (Ville Platte) 42, Berchmans Academy 6

Covenant Christian 49, Central Catholic 6

Southside 65, New Iberia 7

Patterson 28, Donaldsonville 19

St. Thomas More 55, North Vermilion 7

Gueydan 28, Highland Baptist 10

Eunice 64, Washington-Marion 50

Lafayette 41, Sulphur

Ellender 31, Morgan City 6

Rayne 42, Crowley 27

Church Point 49, Ville Platte 6

Breaux Bridge 22, Livonia 19

Franklin 22, Delcambre 14

Thursday Scores:

