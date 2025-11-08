Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friday Night Live Week 10 scores and highlights

ST. EDMUND VS WESTMINISTER-OP FNF KATC 11-07-25
CATHLOLIC OF POINTE COUPEE VS OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC FNF KATC 11-07-25
VERMILLION CATHOLIC VS WESTMINISTER-LAFAYETTE FNF KATC 11-07-25
LAFAYETTE RENAISSANCE VS ASCENSION EPISCOPAL FNF KATC 11-07-25
JENNINS VS WESTLAKE FNF KATC 11-07-25
CARENCRO VS ACADIANA FNF KATC 11-07-25
LAFAYETTE VS SULPHUR FNF KATC 11-07-25
FNL25 WEEK 10 - Teurlings vs Northside
NEW IBERIA VS SOUTHSIDE FNF KATC 11-07-25
FNL25 WEEK 10 - Erath vs Abbeville
FNL25 WEEK 10 - Comeaux vs Westgate
FNL25 WEEK 10 - STM vs North Vermilion
The regular season wrapped up with several Acadiana-area teams delivering emphatic wins to build momentum heading into the playoffs. Acadiana edged Carencro 21-14 to clinch the District 3-5A crown, while Erath capped a historic season 10-0 season with a 40-12 victory over Abbeville.

Teurlings Catholic stayed perfect with a 36-6 win over Northside, and St. Thomas More rolled past North Vermilion 55-7.

Elsewhere, Lafayette Renaissance Charter nipped Ascension Episcopal chances at perfection 25-24, Loreauville squeaked by West St. Mary 15-14, and Kaplan downed St. Martinville 28-20.

Friday's scores:

  • Teurlings Catholic 36, Northside 6
  • St. James 63, Berwick 0
  • Jeanerette 60, Hanson Memorial 0
  • Catholic New Iberia 42, Houma Christian 8
  • Mamou 58, Pine Prairie 0
  • Erath 40, Abbeville 12
  • Westminster Christian-Lafayette 20, Vermilion Catholic 19
  • Acadiana 21, Carencro 14
  • Kaplan 28, St. Martinville 20
  • Lafayette Renaissance Charter 25, Ascension Episcopal 24
  • Jennings 27, Westlake 6
  • Northwest 45, Iota 14
  • Loreauville 15, West St. Mary 14
  • Sacred Heart (Ville Platte) 42, Berchmans Academy 6
  • Covenant Christian 49, Central Catholic 6
  • Southside 65, New Iberia 7
  • Patterson 28, Donaldsonville 19
  • St. Thomas More 55, North Vermilion 7
  • Gueydan 28, Highland Baptist 10
  • Eunice 64, Washington-Marion 50
  • Lafayette 41, Sulphur
  • Ellender 31, Morgan City 6
  • Rayne 42, Crowley 27
  • Church Point 49, Ville Platte 6
  • Breaux Bridge 22, Livonia 19
  • Franklin 22, Delcambre 14

Thursday Scores:

  • Westgate 42, Comeaux 7
  • Notre Dame 34, Welsh 20
  • Westminster-Opelousas 37, St. Edmund 22
  • Hamilton Christian 39, Basile 13
  • Catholic - P.C. 45, Opelousas Catholic 14
  • Holy Savior Menard 19, Port Barre 14
  • Elton 42, Merryville 0
