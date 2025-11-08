Friday Night Live Week 10 scores and highlights

The regular season wrapped up with several Acadiana-area teams delivering emphatic wins to build momentum heading into the playoffs. Acadiana edged Carencro 21-14 to clinch the District 3-5A crown, while Erath capped a historic season 10-0 season with a 40-12 victory over Abbeville.
Teurlings Catholic stayed perfect with a 36-6 win over Northside, and St. Thomas More rolled past North Vermilion 55-7.
Elsewhere, Lafayette Renaissance Charter nipped Ascension Episcopal chances at perfection 25-24, Loreauville squeaked by West St. Mary 15-14, and Kaplan downed St. Martinville 28-20.
Friday's scores:
- Teurlings Catholic 36, Northside 6
- St. James 63, Berwick 0
- Jeanerette 60, Hanson Memorial 0
- Catholic New Iberia 42, Houma Christian 8
- Mamou 58, Pine Prairie 0
- Erath 40, Abbeville 12
- Westminster Christian-Lafayette 20, Vermilion Catholic 19
- Acadiana 21, Carencro 14
- Kaplan 28, St. Martinville 20
- Lafayette Renaissance Charter 25, Ascension Episcopal 24
- Jennings 27, Westlake 6
- Northwest 45, Iota 14
- Loreauville 15, West St. Mary 14
- Sacred Heart (Ville Platte) 42, Berchmans Academy 6
- Covenant Christian 49, Central Catholic 6
- Southside 65, New Iberia 7
- Patterson 28, Donaldsonville 19
- St. Thomas More 55, North Vermilion 7
- Gueydan 28, Highland Baptist 10
- Eunice 64, Washington-Marion 50
- Lafayette 41, Sulphur
- Ellender 31, Morgan City 6
- Rayne 42, Crowley 27
- Church Point 49, Ville Platte 6
- Breaux Bridge 22, Livonia 19
- Franklin 22, Delcambre 14
Thursday Scores:
- Westgate 42, Comeaux 7
- Notre Dame 34, Welsh 20
- Westminster-Opelousas 37, St. Edmund 22
- Hamilton Christian 39, Basile 13
- Catholic - P.C. 45, Opelousas Catholic 14
- Holy Savior Menard 19, Port Barre 14
- Elton 42, Merryville 0