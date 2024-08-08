Class is almost in session for students across Jeff Davis Parish.

That means, parents and students are gearing up for the 2024-2025 school year, which starts on Friday.

Nutrition experts are working to enhance the free child nutrition program, a resource that provides children in kindergarten through twelfth grade with free breakfast and lunch at school.

Tina Coleman, Supervisor of the Jeff Davis Parish Child Nutrition Program said the program is necessary.

"We have 87 percent of our student population that meets the need for free meals," Coleman said. "[Some students are facing] homelessness, running away from home, food stamps, [and more]."

That's why parents like Carl Wilson believe the free nutrition program is vital for students to grow and develop.

"That’s pretty awesome," Wilson said. "At least, we don’t have to go through [the hassle of] eating three meals a day. You get two free meals and it saves the parents money and it also helps the kids save money."

Wilson said his youngest son attends Jennings High School and he understands first-hand how expensive groceries are.

"When I was growing up, we used to get hot tamales and Mike and Ike’s and stuff like that for 25 cents," Wilson said. "Now, you’re paying 50, 60 cents…[Sometimes], almost a dollar for just one little, box of candy...That’s just candy. We’re not talking about the price of food, meat, drinks, water and so on."