Ville Platte city worker struck, killed by car on Christmas Eve

EVANGELINE PARISH — A Ville Platte city worker was struck by a car and killed Tuesday morning while preparing for roadwork.

According to Ville Platte Mayor Ryan Leday Williams, the worker was laying down traffic cones when a driver ran into him, killing him instantly.

Mayor Williams confirmed the incident to KATC, saying the city worker was just beginning his shift when the tragedy occurred.

"The worker was setting up for road work when a vehicle struck him," Williams said.

KATC has reached out to Ville Platte police for further details and is awaiting a response.

The identity of the victim has not been released as authorities work to notify family members.