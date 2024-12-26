Town of Basile under boil advisory

BASILE, La. — Parts of the town of Basile are under a boil advisory as of approximately 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Town officials say any Town of Basile water customers who live on Paul Bellon Road and Miguel Road can expect to have their water cut off temporarily so a water main leak can be repaired.

We're told crews are currently working to make these repairs, and after repairs are made, the boil advisory will remain in effect for all until the water samples are given the all clear.

As a reminder, it is recommended to bring your water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using or consuming.

KATC will keep you updated as more information comes in from town hall.

