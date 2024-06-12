There's a cost to beat the heat

Beating the heat can cost a pretty penny during hurricane season, especially if you're living on a fixed income.

That's why Ville Platte residents like Kathey Bolt told KATC she dreads stretching her monthly income during the summer months.

"I receive social security and SSI," Bolt said. "My car is broken down, I have many Good Samaritans over here trying to fix it because I can’t afford to take it to the shop. I have to pay my bills first."

Bolt is trying to prioritize necessities like her utility bills during extremely hot and humid temperatures.

She said she has used local resources like the Evangeline Community Action Agency for assistance with utilities in the past.

"My highest bill was 171 dollars," Bolt said. "I get United Health insurance, they give me 250 dollars per month and now that I have to pay my electric bill, plus eat."

Bolt feels seniors like herself could benefit from donations that will help combat the weather.

"I could use a couple more fans to cool me off and lower my electric bill," Bold said.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), extreme heat can be deadly and preventative measures are imperative.

LDH reported 65 deaths following hurricanes Delta, Zeta, Laura and Ida.

Of those 65 deaths, LDH announced 22 were the result of heat-related illnesses.

As a result, 30-year-old Ville Platte resident Yourick Jones said he goes above and beyond to help protect his grandparents this time of year.

"I might bring them a fan or a few Powerades," Jones said. "I keep those in the ice chest at work because it’s pretty hot."

According to LDH, air conditioners, drinking plenty of fluids and limiting outdoor activity are just a few ways to keep yourself and your loved ones safe during extreme temperatures.