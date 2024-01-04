Watch Now
Rural Communities in Evangeline Parish are Gaining Access to High-Speed Internet

Access to high-speed Internet used to be a luxury in Evangeline Parish. Now, BrightSpeed technicians are trying to install new and improved fiber to help everyone get connected.
Posted at 10:28 PM, Jan 03, 2024
Access to high-speed and reliable Internet in Evangeline Parish can be a challenge for many residents.

That's why Brightspeed Fiber Internet technicians are trying to help improve connectivity and quality of life for people living in rural areas.

Brightspeed Technician James Miller said times have changed, there are better ways to access the web.

"Back in the day, a lot of the Internet was your distance from the office so depending on how far you were from the office would depend on your speed," Miller said. "With fiber, you're able to provide a lot more bandwidth and in turn, you get more access to different streaming."

19-year-old Ian Johnson said he was born and raised in Chicot, where it was always nearly impossible to use the Internet.

"Growing up it was very slow, even after we upgraded, it stayed pretty slow until we moved to Pine Prairie," Johnson said. "It got better once we moved closer to the cell towers out there."

Whether you're living on a fixed or low income, if you're a resident in Evangeline Parish, you may be qualified for high-speed Internet through Home Internet, Phone & TV Service Provider | Brightspeed.

