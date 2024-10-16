Murder-Suicide Incident Claims Life of Mamou High Senior

EVANGELINE PARISH — Students at Mamou High School returned to class following the death of senior Dashayla Ardoin. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating what is believed to be a case of murder-suicide.

Mamou High released the following statement regarding the incident:

Lord, we pray for peace, strength, and understanding as we return to school tomorrow without one of our own. Please keep our students and staff, as well as the family and friends of Dashayla, in your prayers. Dashayla will always be remembered for her courage and bravery, her kind heart, and her beautiful smile. She was so very loved and will be dearly missed.

Markie Tezeno, Dashayla’s cousin, shared the following statement with KATC:

I never would’ve imagined this. I love you more than words can describe; you’ll always live on.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call on LA 367 (White Oak Highway) this past Saturday October 12, where they found Dashayla Ardoin and Glenkeithan Robertson dead from gunshot wounds. It is believed that Glenkeithan killed Dashayla before taking his own life. The investigation is ongoing.