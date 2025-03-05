Monday night shooting during Mardi Gras event in Mamou injures three

EVANGELINE PARISH — MAMOU, LA — A shooting Monday night during a Zydeco concert in Mamou has left three people injured, according to Chief of Police Patrick Hall.

The incident occurred during a performance on Sixth Street, when gunfire erupted, injuring three individuals. Two of the victims are currently recovering at a local hospital, while the third victim, who was grazed by a bullet in the shoulder, is expected to be fine. The two other victims, who were shot in the lower leg, are also expected to make a full recovery.

The details surrounding the shooter(s) remain unclear, and authorities are continuing their investigation. Chief Hall is urging anyone with information to come forward, stressing that all tips will remain anonymous.