Human Remains, Body Found Less Than 72 Hours Apart Near Ville Platte

EVANGELINE PARISH — The Ville Platte Police Department confirmed that human remains were found north of town off Tate Cove Road, marking the second body discovery in just three days.

The latest discovery follows the recovery of a body near the MLK Center in Ville Platte over the weekend. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the remains.

Two people from the Ville Platte area are still missing, including 16-year-old Dajavon Wilson, who disappeared earlier this month. Police have not officially identified the body found near the MLK Center, but they are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

Dajavon’s mother, Quanda Wilson, spoke about the emotional toll the situation has taken on her and her family, especially during the holidays.

"Christmas is just not Christmas anymore," Wilson said. "For many families losing people, Christmas is not Christmas."

Wilson remains hopeful despite the news of the body discovery. She said she won’t stop searching for her son.

"I am not going to stop searching, I am not going to stop making calls and finding out where he is," she said.

The teen was last seen at a Dollar General store on Tate Cove Road in Ville Platte.

As police continue their investigation, grief counselor Heather Prejean with Hospice of Acadiana offered advice on how to cope with the emotional challenges of losing a loved one, especially during the holiday season.

"If you're grieving, especially in such a difficult situation, the feelings can be overwhelming," Prejean said. "You may have trouble concentrating, feel emotional, or over-emotional without being able to regulate it."

Prejean also emphasized the importance of support from loved ones, even though they may not always know how to help.

"Although our loved ones mean well, they may not know how to support or validate us, and that’s part of the grieving process," she added.

Despite her grief, Quanda Wilson says she is surrounded by a strong support system and remains hopeful her son will be found.

"I have a family here with me, and I’m okay. I have a strong bond with my family, but like I said, I do not feel like that is my son, and I will continue to stay positive," she said.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316 and ask for Sergeant Guillory.