How some first responders are celebrating Juneteenth

It's Juneteenth, also known as "Freedom Day."

On June 19, 1865, enslaved people across the United States realized they were free under the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

Since the historical date became recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, people have found a variety of ways to celebrate.

However, for first responders like Ville Platte Fireman Operator Trojan Harrison, Juneteenth is all about sacrifice.

"It's a selfless service," Harrison said. "Some of us do have to come to work and that’s just what we do for the ones that are enjoying. We just make that sacrifice."

Harrison, a father to two boys and a Veteran, said being a firefighter is like phase two of giving back to his country.

While some spent the day over a barbecue and others relaxed on the beach, Harrison geared up to protect and serve his community.

He feels Juneteenth is also a time to reflect.

"It’s a time to celebrate, it’s a time of education and educating yourself and just moving forward," Harrison said.