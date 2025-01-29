Evangeline School Board to consider applications today

The Evangeline Parish School Board meets today to discuss appointing someone to temporarily fill a vacant seat on their board.

Earlier this month, a judge removed Wanda Skinner from the District 8 seat after a hearing during which the court decided she was not living in the district. The District Attorney had asked for the hearing, alleging that their investigation determined she did not live at the address she gave when she qualified. Skinner told us that she spent a lot of time caring for relatives, but maintained that she did live at that address.

On Tuesday, the board met to discuss the resumes and applications received from folks who wanted to be appointed to the seat until an election can be held to fill the seat for the remainder of the term.

Tonight, the board is scheduled to hear from those people, decide if they want to appoint one of them, and then call a special election to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term.

