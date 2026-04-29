Evangeline Parish Superintendent Darwan Lazard announces retirement after more than 30 years in education

EVANGELINE PARISH — EVANGELINE PARISH, La. — After more than three decades in education, Evangeline Parish School District Superintendent Darwan Lazard has announced he will retire at the end of the school year.

Lazard, who has led the district since 2017, said the decision comes after careful reflection and a desire to spend more time with his family, church and community.

“I will have more time for family… my church… and my community,” Lazard said.

A lifelong connection to the parish has shaped his career. Lazard said he was once a student in the district before returning as an educator and eventually rising to superintendent.

“I was a student here, and then I came back and worked as a teacher,” he said.

During his tenure, the district maintained a “B” rating while also seeing significant academic growth, including gains in student performance and literacy.

“Just because we are in a rural setting… doesn’t mean we can’t have a first-class education,” Lazard said. “We worked for that B… and that makes me very proud.”

Under his leadership, the district also saw major improvements to school facilities, including renovations, the addition of athletic tracks at multiple high schools and the creation of new programs such as the Evangeline Reimagine Academy.

Lazard said those accomplishments reflect a larger investment in the community.

“This means a lot to me… I hope I’m leaving a strong legacy behind,” he said.

The district also earned statewide recognition during his time as superintendent, producing multiple Teachers and Principals of the Year and earning honors at the state level.

As his retirement approaches, district leaders are expected to begin the process of finding his successor.

Lazard said he is focused on ensuring a smooth transition and is confident in the district’s future.

“I’m ready to hand the baton off… you take it as far as you can, then pass it on,” he said.

Lazard’s retirement is effective June 30.

