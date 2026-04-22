Evangeline Parish School District Superintendent announces retirement

EVANGELINE PARISH — Evangeline Parish School District Superintendent Darwan T. Lazard has announced his retirement, effective June 30, 2026, concluding more than 33 years in public education, including nearly a decade as superintendent.

Lazard, who has led the district since January 1, 2017, cited prayerful reflection and a desire to focus on family as reasons for his decision. During his tenure, the district maintained a “B” rating from the Louisiana Department of Education and achieved notable academic gains, including ranking second in the state for growth in 2023 and earning first place for Exceptional Growth in Literacy.

His leadership earned statewide recognition, including being named Regional Superintendent of the Year in 2021 and 2022 by the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents.

Major improvements under Lazard include new and upgraded school facilities across the parish, the addition of athletic tracks at Ville Platte High and Pine Prairie High, renovations at Mamou High, and the creation of the Evangeline Reimagine Academy.

The district also saw strong representation at the state level, producing 12 Teachers and Principals of the Year over 11 years, along with consecutive state finalists for Support Person of the Year in 2024 and 2025.

Lazard credited the district’s success to collaboration among educators, staff, families, and community partners. He expressed gratitude to the school board and community for their support and said he remains committed to ensuring a smooth transition.

“It has truly been a privilege to serve this district and community,” Lazard said. He leaves behind a legacy of academic progress, facility growth, and a culture focused on excellence and opportunity for all students.