Evangeline Parish inks new superintendent

Evangeline Parish's new superintendent signed on the dotted line last week.

The Ville Platte Gazette reports that Cheri Fontenot signed the contract to be Evangeline Parish's Superintendent of schools during a special meeting on July 1.

To read the full story with all the details, click here.

Fontenot said she is looking forward to working toward progress, the newspaper reports.

"I'm very hopeful and excited," she said. "Even though we have some challenges this year, I'm hopeful because we have some of the is an election year of board members, and you can never go two years past the election."

The Gazette reports that Fontenot's minimum salary will be $115,000 a year.

Fontenot was selected to replace Darwan Lazard, who retired earlier this year after more than 30 years in education. To read our stories about that, click here and here.