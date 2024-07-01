Commodity Supplemental Food Program boxes won't be delivered this month

EVANGELINE PARISH (KATC) — Food and commodity boxes for seniors in Evangeline Parish won't be making it to the pantry this month.

Originally scheduled for neighborhood delivery on Thursday, July 11, deliveries are now canceled because of delays out of the program's control.

When KATC called to ask what kind of delays were impacting the July delivery, a representative was unable to provide specifics. Still, they want to make sure those receiving boxes know the program is not ending. For those participating, we're told the August box will be delivered as expected and on time.

If you do not currently receive supplemental assistance, you can call 800-522-3333 or visit this website for more information on registration.

