A Ville Platte mother is missing

Keabreonna Doucet is a mother, daughter, sister and friend.

According to Ville Platte detectives, Doucet left her home on West Live Oak Street on Saturday and hasn't returned.

Doucet's mother, Cynthia is calling on the community for help finding her 27-year-old daughter and longing for her to come home.

"Bring my child back safely," Cynthia told KATC. "KeKe, we're worried about you. You will come back home safe to your child."

Doucet's mother is not the only one raising concerns. Her cousin, Renee Griffith said her disappearance is very unusual, considering she didn't meet up with her daughter on Saturday morning, as originally planned.

"At about 10 o'clock in the morning they were supposed to meet to communicate because her daughter was supposed to go on vacation," Griffith said.

According to Detective Darrian Guillory from the Ville Platte Police Department, Doucet was supposed to bring her daughter to a basketball game, but never showed up.

Detectives reported pinging her cell phone near Romeo Hargrave City Park on Saturday, but her phone was turned off shortly after.

As a result, Doucet's family members, loved ones, friends and members of law enforcement are urging anyone with information regarding her disappearance to come forward.

Ville Platte Police Chief Al Perry Thomas released a press release with the following details regarding Doucet's description:

Black female

DOB: 4-23-1997

125 lbs.

Height: 5'2"

Last seen wearing a pink bonnet, black shorts with polka dots, and a raspberry-colored shirt

Anyone with information on Keabreonna Doucet's whereabouts should contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316. Ask for Sergeant Guillory.