Spirit of Acadiana: Foster the Love Chili Cookoff

On Saturday, November 13, Foster the Love will kick off a fund raising event to help them continue to provide support and resources to the local foster community.

Their inaugural chili cookoff takes place in Girard Park in Lafayette from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Several teams have signed up to compete and the community is invited to attend and purchase chili to help the organization raise funds for current and future projects.

According to Foster the Love Executive Director Heather Duhon, about 450 kids are currently in foster care in the eight Acadiana parishes with around 250 foster families.

Those wanting to support the mission of Foster the Love can spend $15 on November 13 for all-you-can-eat chili. Hot dog meals will also be available for $5.

For more information on Foster the Love and how you can volunteer to support the organization, click here.

———

Another way to help Foster the Love is to purchase a $100 ticket for this year's Home for the Holidays.

Faith House, Healing House and Lafayette Habitat for Humanity also benefit from that purchase.

To get your ticket for the 2021 Home for the Holidays call 1-866-485-3239 or go to katc.com/homefortheholidays.

