Tickets available for 2021 Home for the Holidays

Tickets are available for the 2021 Home for the Holidays.

Click here to buy your $100 2021 Home for the Holidays ticket. Tickets are also available at 1-866-485-3239.

This year’s home is valued at approximately $565,000 and located at 102 Winthorpe Road in the centrally located Lafayette subdivision of Brookshire South.

In addition to the grand prize, several early bird prizes are also available.

The ticket deadline is Tuesday, December 7th at 11:59pm. The drawing will be held December 8th on KATC TV3.

Proceeds from the project benefit local shelter-based non-profit agencies including Faith House, Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, Healing House, and Foster The Love.

For more info and complete rules, visit www.homefortheholidaysla.com

Home for the Holidays is sponsored by the Acadian Home Builders Association, with media provided by KATC.

