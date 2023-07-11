Family hosts po-boy fundraiser for teen's funeral

OPELOUSAS, La. — The family of one Opelousas teen is calling on the community for help with fundraising for one teen's funeral expenses.

15-year-old Roderick Jones, Jr. died June 30 as a result of being shot in an Opelousas park late last month. His family has until Wednesday at noon to raise $8,000 for a proper send-off. They spent the entire day Tuesday selling sausage po-boys, chips, and drinks for nine dollars in a last-ditch effort to reach their goal by the deadline.

"It still feels unreal, it feels like a dream, a bad nightmare I can't wake up from," said Taneisha Richard, Jones's mother. "But I'm doing everything I can possibly do so I can give him the proper burial that he needs."

Jones, better known as "Junior" according to his family, is remembered as a fun-loving teen, class clown, and prankster, who loved his family.

"He would've loved something like this, getting together with the family," his mother told KATC. "He was always laughing, playing tricks on us 'til the very end."

Dozens showed up to the sale at 1032 Railroad Avenue to support the family through this tough time — family, friends, and neighbors alike.

"I wanted to do anything I could to help because at the end of the day, they are family," said Wanda Siverand, a cousin. "If it was me in the same situation, I would want them to help me."

Regardless of the outcome, the family told KATC Junior's death will not be in vain, as his kidney, lungs, and heart now live on in others who needed the organs.

"When me and his dad were together, we made the decision that we were going to be organ donors, but I lost his dad in 2019 due to a house fire, he was burned really bad," Richard said. "So he didn't get a chance to give, we cremated him, so I just passed it on to his junior, everything was strong in Junior's body so I didn't want to let it go, how could I let it go to waste if it could save other lives?"

For those unable to purchase a po-boy meal or those interested in lending a little something extra, the family set up a GoFundMe which you can find here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel