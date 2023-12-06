Cups up for a good cause: One teen's mission to give back

LAFAYETTE, La. — Almost five years. Nearly $40,000.

That's how long 13-year-old Emile Myers has been selling hot cocoa — but as you can probably guess by the amount, it's not your typical roadside stand.

Taylor Toole A 12-year-old Emile Myers doles out hot cocoa for generous donors. 2022

For each of those years, the teen carefully selects a nonprofit to raise money for. This year, Myers chose a local organization by the name of Beacon Community Connections — a 501c3 devoted to combating youth suicide — an issue CEO Holly Howatt says plagues Acadiana. Our region, she says, has one of the highest youth suicide rates in the state.

"We have worked with families with children as young as eight that have tried to take their life and it's just really heartbreaking," Howatt tells me. "Kids are smart, they know what's going on, they see kids struggling with anxiety, depression, bullying, all those kinds of things. Coming out of COVID there is still a lot of people that need to work on their mental health and that includes children."

I sat down with Myers ahead of his fifth annual Holiday Hot Cocoa Fundraiser. He tells me the reason he chose this nonprofit to fund raise for is a simple one.

Emile & Brach Myers

"There's a lot of people in Acadiana that don't know about our teen suicides, and I want to help spread awareness to it," Myers says.

"Help each other, especially when you see someone in their darkest place, you want to help them, you know?"

In years past, he has raised money for the following organizations: St. Joseph's Diner; Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana; American Cancer Society; and most recently, Junior League of Lafayette. Myers has a new fund raising goal of $20,000 this year. I'm told an anonymous donor has already contributed that amount, so anything earned will potentially make it double.

Emile & Brach Myers Emile Myers donates more than $11k to Junior League of Lafayette. 2022

His one-night event falls on Friday, December 8, from 6 until 9 p.m. at 513 Beverly Drive. If you'd like to contribute, but can't make it in-person, you can make a monetary donation of your choice or buy a hot chocolate mug with this year's design for $25. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a non-cocoa beverage of their choice to enjoy live music from Coteau Grove and gumbo and other eats for sale courtesy of Sunshine Catfish.

