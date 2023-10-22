OGHS Foundation hosts the 16th Annual Pink Bag Luncheon and Style Show

Opelousas, LA- The city of Opelousas continues to paint the town pink for breast cancer awareness month. Opelousas General Health System's Foundation hosted the 16th Annual Pink Bag Luncheon and Style Show.

It was a powerful and emotional celebration

as women ripped the runway wearing fashions from JCPenney; women graced the runway and were celebrated by friends and family as they celebrated a second chance at life.

As the celebration continued, another cancer survivor, Tracey Neldare, spoke words of wisdom and faith as the event's guest

speaker. In 2020, she was diagnosed with stage 3, triple-negative breast cancer. The next few years of her life would be challenging, but a testimony of faith, gratitude, and glory would arise.

" Well, in the beginning, it was very overwhelming. To hear those words you have breast cancer was very traumatizing

for me; you know, having to tell my family I was diagnosed with breast cancer but knowing that I had cancer I was going to fight; I desired to live, so I put my gloves on, and I fought and beat breast cancer, so whatever happened back then, I am taking it for what it is now. I am a survivor," said Neldare.

Neldare has been cancer-free for three years and says that routine screening and self-exams are crucial. Early detection is key and can increase the chances of survival.