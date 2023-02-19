Lafayette Bicentennial Friday Night Parade kicks off the Mardi Gras weekend

IN LAFAYETTE — On this chilly Friday Night Parade, we met Keioana Savoy, who enjoyed the festivities.

"Everybody is just so happy and out in the cold and enjoying themselves, they can express themselves, and everybody listens to the music know that it's the Cajun way and that's how it is," said Keioana.

Longtime carnival partaker, Linda Moten, told KATC her family never misses this night.

"I like all the floats and the bands, all the trickets and the beads that they throw, it's very nice. We come every year so it's just everything. We love about it," Moten said.

We even spoke with Bradley and Byndi Gerolds, a couple from Illinois, who wanted to experience this beloved Louisiana tradition.

"It was so much fun we get to take this junk with us," the Gerolds said. "Seeing all the kinds of different people and the food."