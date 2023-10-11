Honoring the 'King of Zydeco' at the 49th Festivals Acadien Et Creole

LAFAYETTE — Originally from Opelousas, the Grammy Award-winning artist Clifton Chenier is coined for having combined different instruments and sounds with traditional French creole music.

He's now known across Acadiana as one of the forefathers of Zydeco music.

With the 49th ‘Festivals Acadien Et Creole’ taking place this weekend, Oct. 13-15, people are looking forward to honoring his legacy.

Co-founder of the festival, Barry Ancelet, said bands will perform musical tributes throughout the weekend-long celebration.

“Friday night, Roddie Romero & The Hub City Allstars, and Corey Ledet and his band will being doing tributes to Clifton's legacy,” Ancelet explained. “And during the weekend we have several groups, including CJ Chenier his son who's going to be here with his group, just reminding us of what amazing music he made."

To see the festival’s official lineup, click here.

Ancelet also notes Chenier’s social and structural strides as a musician.

"His music was so good, that it attracted everybody. Now we're talking about the 50s and 60s when there were still social barriers up, right. But his music was so good it attracted everybody, and once everybody was there they all said 'Hell, let's dance.’”