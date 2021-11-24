Across the country, Americans are making their last minute meal preparations for Thanksgiving Day.

But if you haven't begun to think about your turkey plans, time is running out.

There are still several place in Acadiana where you can pick up a delicious bird for the holiday.

Abby Breidenbach was at Bourque's in Port Barre where they have fried turkeys, turduckens and more.

Owner Shannon Bourque says the store has been offering turkeys for decades.

Turkeys frying before Thanksgiving at Bourque's in Port Barre (pt 2)

And The Louisiana Farm Bureau says that Thanksgiving in Louisiana is cheaper this year than the national average.

State residents hoping to complete their meal preparations can expect to spend $11.31 less than the national average for a Thanksgiving dinner for ten people.

That includes 14 main items like the turkey, ham, veggies, pumpkin pie and sweet potatoes.

The Farm Bureau says that the average cost for all these items this year is $57.41.

To read more: LA Farm Bureau: Thanksgiving dinner cheaper in Louisiana than US average

And if you're not one to cook on Thanksgiving, you're in luck. Several restaurants in Acadiana will be open on Thanksgiving Day, November 25.

To see a list of restaurants open on Thursday: List: Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Acadiana

