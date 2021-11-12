List: Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Acadiana

Here is a list of restaurants in Acadiana that will be open on Thanksgiving. This is a working list and more restaurants will be added. If you would like to add your business to the list, send the information to news@katctv.com:

Bailey's Seafood and Grill. Every Thanksgiving since 1993, Bailey's Seafood & Grill has provided a special Thanksgiving meal to our less fortunate brothers and sisters, whether they be destitute, infirm or otherwise in need. Ema Haq, owner of Bailey's and Ema's Cafe, is proud to continue this honor with a traditional Thanksgiving meal that will be served at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day, (November 25), from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Bailey's and Ema's Café, located at 5520 Johnston Street in Lafayette. In the past, Bailey's has provided transportation for people to and from the restaurant. Due to the Covid-19 and the safety of everyone, Bailey's unfortunately cannot provide transportation this year. Additionally, Bailey's will provide limited deliveries for those who are unable to come to the restaurant due to physical disabilities. For more information, to pick-up order or meal delivery, please call (337) 988-6464, (337) 981-4849.

Caffe Cottage in Lafayette will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. serving food on Thanksgiving. It will be the regular menu. Www.caffecottage.com.

Cracker Barrel around the country will be open. To-go services are also available. Crackerbarrel.com/order-online/

Golden Corral will be open on Thanksgiving Day serving a buffet 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. Holiday meals can also be ordered to at https://www.goldencorral.com/locations/location-detail/906/golden-corral-ambassador-caffery-pkwy/.

Masala Indian Kitchen in Lafayette will be open on Thanksgiving Day from11 am- 2:30 pm, and reopen from 5 pm - 9 pm. Reserve a table by calling 337-981-6373 or on their website: http://masalaindiankitchen.com.

Mel's Diner in Broussard will be open on Thanksgiving for normal business hours. Thanksgiving menu options will be served. Open 24 hours.

Piccadilly in Lafayette will be open on Thanksgiving. The Arnould Blvd location will be open from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Ruth Chris Steak House will be open on Thanksgiving. Reservations are required. Only tables available are 4 people and under. Call 337-237-6123 to make a reservation. Www.ruthschris.com.

Saltgrass Steakhouse will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walkins accepted. Reservations for 6 people or less. Call 337-988-9747 to make a reservation.

Starbucks will be open for those looking for coffee options on Thanksgiving. Times may vary depending on location. Check your locations here. https://www.starbucks.com/store-locator?map=39.635307,-101.337891,5z

Waffle House will be open on Thanksgiving / 24 hours.

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar on Kaliste Saloom will be open 5pm-11 pm Thanksgiving Day

