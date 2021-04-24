Festival International-goers embracing virtual presentation

Night one of this year's Virtual Festival International is in the books.

Although Festival won't be held in Downtown Lafayette for a second year, that's not stopping festival-goers from celebrating in the comfort of their own homes.

"We really miss Festival," said Vice President of Festival Development Melissa Llewellyn. "We really miss the whole community coming together and being able to celebrate."

Instead of watching Festival solo, Llewellyn decided to make it a family affair at home.

"We invited a lot of friends and we're watching Festival, we're drinking Festival punch from Legends, and we're having the best time."

Even though Festival is fully virtual for the second year in a row, you can still participate in supporting local businesses.

"Buy a pin, they're still out there," Llewellyn added. "Go get FEASTival, go to your restaurant, and support Festival. It's what we do. It's how we love Lafayette."

Enjoying Festival at home isn't a bad alternative, but Llewellyn is eager to get back to Parc International.

"We are praying and crossing our fingers that next year we get to celebrate it downtown."

Festival will be live-streamed on its website and on Facebook. Acadiana Open Channel will also live-stream throughout the weekend ((LUS channels 3 and 4 & Cox channels 15 and 16).

