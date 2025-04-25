Festival International continues strong with shuttle service, accessibility, and kid zones

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Festival International de Louisiane is officially underway in downtown Lafayette, drawing large crowds to the heart of Acadiana for a weekend filled with global music, art, and celebration. As the festival continues through the weekend, organizers and city officials are encouraging attendees to utilize available resources that enhance the overall experience.

With parking downtown often limited during major events, a convenient shuttle service has been arranged to transport festival goers from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Health Sciences Center parking garages to the festival grounds. The garages, located on West Saint Mary Boulevard and Saint Landry Street, will be open throughout the event for $15 per car, per entry. Only debit or credit cards will be accepted for payment. Shuttles will run every 15 minutes. Click here for the schedule. The shuttle system aims to reduce downtown traffic and make festival access smoother for everyone.

Festival International has also taken steps to ensure the event is accessible and welcoming to all. Once on the festival grounds, guests will find accessible restrooms and viewing areas at several main stages, providing a more inclusive experience for those with mobility challenges or other accessibility needs. Festival organizers have made maps and information about these accommodations available online to help guests plan their visit with ease. Click here for the site map and information on navigating the Festival area.

In addition to world-class performances and cultural showcases, families will find a variety of activities tailored to younger festival-goers. The Scene des Jeunes, a mini-festival designed for children, features hands-on arts and crafts, face painting, musical instruments, and more. This dedicated children’s area will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Despite recent severe flash flooding in parts of Acadiana on Thursday, the festival continues to thrive. Festival International remains one of Lafayette’s most anticipated cultural events, showcasing not only international talent but also the resilience and hospitality of the local community.

