From rain to rhythm: Festival International kicks off opening night with high energy

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Festival International de Louisiane opened Thursday night to large crowds and lively performances, kicking off one of Lafayette’s most beloved annual events.

While a sudden rainstorm in the morning brought temporary flooding to parts of Acadiana—including some downtown businesses—it wasn’t enough to dampen spirits. By 6 p.m., the skies cleared, and music poured from five stages across downtown as thousands of festivalgoers filled the streets.

Visitors traveled from across the country to take part in the celebration, including Matt Kroschel, who flew in from Colorado.

“I’m really excited because I’ve heard so many good things about all the music—and of course the food,”Kroschel said.

“I’ve been craving seafood, all the crawfish... we’re going to have a boil.”

KATC Festival International Volunteers



Now in its 37th year, Festival International is one of the largest outdoor music festivals in the country, drawing more than 300,000 visitors each year and generating about $49 million in economic impact for Lafayette.

Local business owners are already seeing the benefit. Ross Fontenot, owner of Genterie Supply Co. in downtown Lafayette, said foot traffic is up—and so is the energy.

“It’s a good time for business, but I get to enjoy it myself, too,” Fontenot said. “The general vibe and feeling is really good. People are always in a great mood, so it’s a fun one.”

This year’s lineup features artists from Morocco, France, Jamaica, Haiti, Niger, and Mexico—along with homegrown Louisiana talent.

The five-day event also includes food vendors, art installations, and family-friendly programming.

