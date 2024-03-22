Watch Now
CRAWDAQ Index for 03-21-2024

CRAWDAQ Media Wheel image
KATC Photo
Tune into KATC every Thursday at 10 p.m. for your CRAWDAQ Index update!
CRAWDAQ Media Wheel image
Posted at 8:00 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 21:00:18-04

LAFAYETTE, La. — This week, the KATC CRAWDAQ Index shows that you can expect to pay an average of $36.98 for five lbs of crawfish in Lafayette Parish ($7.40/lb).

That's a 15% decrease from our last report's (03/07/2024) average, but a 25% increase from this time last year, when the average price per pound was $5.91.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite crawfish spots around Lafayette Parish:

CRAWDAQ LAFAYETTE PRICES 03/21/2024 1
crawdad Lafayette prices 03
crawdaq Lafayette prices 03/21/2024 3
crawdaq Lafayette prices 03/21/2024 4
crawdaq Lafayette prices 03/21/2024 5
crawdaq Lafayette prices 03/21/2024 6

This week in Jeff Davis and Evangeline Parishes, the CRAWDAQ Index shows that you can expect to pay an average of $32.12 for five lbs of crawfish ($6.42/lb).

That's 13% less than the average price in Lafayette Parish this week.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite crawfish spots in Jeff Davis and Evangeline Parishes:

crawdaq jeff davis Evangeline prices 03/21/2024 1
crawdaq jeff davis evangeline 03/21/2024 2
crawdaq Jeff Davis Evangeline prices 03/21/2024 3
crawdaq Jeff Davis Evangeline prices 03/21/2024 4

*Editor's note: The restaurant with two separate prices for different payment methods was averaged in using both prices.

