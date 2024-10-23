Robotics students are psyched about STEM at Ernest Gallet

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — This week's Cool Schools segment takes us to the City of Youngsville in Lafayette Parish, where students at Ernest Gallet Elementary are learning all about S.T.E.M. — science, technology, engineering, and math — even using that knowledge to control robots!
It all happens in Mrs. Jodie Landry's classroom. A recipient of the Presidential Award of Excellence in both math and science and the daughter of a NASA contractor, Landry hopes to pass her love for all things S.T.E.M. to her students.
"Kindergarten through second grades are basically using it as a remote control to learn a little dexterity, but third through fifth grades are actually learning coding using the Wonder app because these are Wonder robots," Landry tells KATC. "They are dragging, dropping, and connecting and making sure the sequence is running the way they want it to, or it won't work."
If you ask the students, it's not only something they find super cool, but something they hope to carry with them throughout the rest of their education, perhaps even into their future careers.
"We're getting ready for more advanced science, putting in angles, you can program it to do different things," says fifth grader Carter Moore. "You can program it to move on its own."
And as it turns out, you can also program it to say "Good morning, Acadiana!" Check it out.
To learn more about Cool Schools in your neighborhood, keep it tuned to GMA on Wednesdays in the 6 a.m. hour, visit the KATC website, or download the free KATC mobile app available in your iPhone App Store or Google Play.
