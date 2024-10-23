Robotics students are psyched about STEM at Ernest Gallet

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — This week's Cool Schools segment takes us to the City of Youngsville in Lafayette Parish, where students at Ernest Gallet Elementary are learning all about S.T.E.M. — science, technology, engineering, and math — even using that knowledge to control robots!

Taylor Bonin (KATC) A student at Ernest Gallet shows KATC how the Wonder app works — in other words, how to control the Wonder robot!

It all happens in Mrs. Jodie Landry's classroom. A recipient of the Presidential Award of Excellence in both math and science and the daughter of a NASA contractor, Landry hopes to pass her love for all things S.T.E.M. to her students.

Taylor Bonin (KATC) Mrs. Landry's science class at Ernest Gallet explores all elements of S.T.E.M. — science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — in age-appropriate ways. Mrs. Champagne's Kindergarten class, seen here, is participating in a project where they hypothesize how many seeds are in an apple before they cut it open to find out.

"Kindergarten through second grades are basically using it as a remote control to learn a little dexterity, but third through fifth grades are actually learning coding using the Wonder app because these are Wonder robots," Landry tells KATC. "They are dragging, dropping, and connecting and making sure the sequence is running the way they want it to, or it won't work."

Taylor Bonin (KATC) At Ernest Gallet Elementary, you'll find S.T.E.M. students learning coding through the Wonder app and these Wonder robots. This one's name is "Pickle."

If you ask the students, it's not only something they find super cool, but something they hope to carry with them throughout the rest of their education, perhaps even into their future careers.

Taylor Bonin (KATC) GMA anchor Taylor Toole speaks with students at Ernest Gallet about how the Wonder robots work.

"We're getting ready for more advanced science, putting in angles, you can program it to do different things," says fifth grader Carter Moore. "You can program it to move on its own."

And as it turns out, you can also program it to say "Good morning, Acadiana!" Check it out.

Cool Schools: Robotics at Ernest Gallet Elementary

To learn more about Cool Schools in your neighborhood, keep it tuned to GMA on Wednesdays in the 6 a.m. hour, visit the KATC website, or download the free KATC mobile app available in your iPhone App Store or Google Play.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel