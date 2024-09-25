Cool Schools: Behind the scenes at KLTW News

DUSON, La. — Our quest to call out cool schools in your neighborhood continues at Ridge Elementary School in Lafayette Parish.

Taylor Bonin (KATC) Ridge Elementary School in Duson, LA.

That's where more than a dozen students work together to put on the daily morning newscast at the school with the help of the school's computer proctor, Angel Wills.

Angel Wills/LPSS A photo of the 2024 KLTW News Team at Ridge Elementary School.

KATC caught up with some of the students that make up the news team while they were preparing the newscast.

"All of my friends were in it so I wanted to be in it, it sounded fun to me," says Mallory, a fourth grader at Ridge.

Taylor Bonin (KATC) GMA anchor Taylor Toole sits down with Mallory, a fourth grader at Ridge Elementary, who works on the school's morning news team.

"It's my favorite part of my day and it helps me become a better leader," another student, Lana, tells KATC. "It just gives me energy and helps me start my day," Lillie, also a part of the news team, says. Both of them are in fourth grade as well.

Taylor Bonin (KATC) Lana and Lillie, both in fourth grade, tell KATC why they love working on the morning news team at Ridge Elementary.

They call it KLTW News — that's short for "Kids Leading the Way" — and they really do. From important information like lunch menus and school headlines, to the Pledge of Allegiance, even some jokes and poems sprinkled in, it's a full production — all shot on an iPad.

Taylor Bonin (KATC) KLTW News, the morning news program at Ridge Elementary School in Duson, is shot in advance on an iPad and later edited with the help of computer proctor, Mrs. Angel.

One Ridge Roadrunner named Harper tells KATC while she has helped anchor the newscast before, she prefers being off-camera, helping to produce the newscast and cueing the on-air talent behind the scenes.

"It feels good to help put it together and make sure everyone is reading what they are supposed to read at the right time," Harper says.

Taylor Bonin (KATC) Harper, a fourth grader at Ridge Elementary, and Mrs. Angel, the school's computer proctor, work behind the scenes to make KLTW TV come to life.

While KLTW News is something special the Ridge Elementary Roadrunners have to look forward to, for Willis, or Mrs. Angel as she's affectionately called, the real treat is seeing her students shine.

Taylor Bonin (KATC) Hearing the kind words her students have to say about her work ethic and guidance with directing the newscasts, Mrs. Angel Wills wipes away happy tears.

"It just fills my heart with such warmth and joy and I love my kids and I just love doing this with them," she says.

Cool Schools: An inside look at KLTW News

If you have a school you think is cool, let us know! Send us an email at news@katctv.com with "Cool Schools" in the subject line, along with a picture and a short story of why your school is so cool.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel