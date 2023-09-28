Church Point Elementary hoping to get first school garden

CHURCH POINT, La. — A 5th grade teacher at Church Point Elementary is hoping to start the school's first-ever student garden.

Chelsey Kingsley, who's been teaching at the school since 2017, is looking to expand her students' horizons.

"I feel like the kids, especially these days, they're kind of losing touch with the outside world," said Kingsley. "Once they really sit there and cultivate that seed, grow that potato, and harvest that potato...I just think that's something that they're missing in life and I think that's something they'll never forget...they will never forget it."

She's drawing inspiration from other school's current gardening programs, like the one at L. Leo Judice Elementary in Scott.

"LSU Ag. and the Master Gardeners teamed up, and we're part of their grant," explained Paula Guidry, organizer of the L. Leo gardening program. "The kids get to come out, they plant, they take care of the gardens, they harvest, we cook with the foods that we grow."

Kingsley is currently looking for donations, specifically cinder blocks, ground covers, and seeds.

"I want each child to get their own little hole in the cinder block, and they can plant whatever they want there, they will get to take care of it on their own."

To donate, please contact 337-684-3587.