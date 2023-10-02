BeyGood to others and they'll BeyGood to you

LAFAYETTE, La. — In 2013, Terrence Jones, CEO of Louisiana Creole Pecan Candy, was just a college kid in the right place at the right time.

"Some of my friends went to the University of New Orleans, and they were a part of the orientation staff," explains Jones, "So they said Pepsi is looking for casted fans to be a part of Beyonce's halftime show."

Jones was at the 50-yard line for the Queen of Pop's Superbowl Halftime Show in 2013.

"We also got to do rehearsal with her team on my birthday which was pretty cool!"

Fast forward 10 years, Jones and his candy company received one of 12, $10,000 small business grants from Beyonce's BeyGood Foundation.

"[The purpose of the grant] is to impact black businesses," explained Jones, "not only around the United States but around the world as she went on this world tour."

Jones hopes to use the grant to further his business, and help other small businesses continue to grow.

"One of the things that I have been very opinionated about or... very strongly about, is making sure that some of that money goes back to businesses within our community."